Max Verstappen’s mom fires off cheating accusation at son’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez after Brazil drama

The incident at the Brazilian Grand Prix between Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez exploded on Monday after the two appeared to bury the hatchet.

Sophie Kumpen, Verstappen’s mother, took to Instagram to defend her son in the comments section of a post, and also accused Perez of cheating on his wife.

“And then in the evening cheating on his wife,” she wrote.

The screenshot of the post was shared across social media before it was eventually deleted. The comment appeared to refer to an incident after the Monaco Grand Prix in June, when Perez was seen in a post-race party with multiple women partying on a boat. Perez apologized for the “bad party.”

Perez is married to Carola Martinez and the two have three children together.

Kumpen had her own success in racing as well, winning the Andrea Margutti Trophy in Karting’s Formula A in 1995, a highly prestigious race in the sport.

Verstappen and Perez had an incident toward the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Perez, who is vying for second place in the drivers’ standings, was in sixth when Verstappen overtook him. Team radio showed Verstappen was ordered to allow Perez to finish ahead of him to score more points, but the champion disagreed.

“I told you already. You guys don’t ask that again to me. Are you clear about that? I gave you my reasons and I stand by it,” Verstappen said when he was asked by team bosses why he did not allow Perez to overtake.

Perez responded on the radio, “It shows who he really is.”

The two appeared to let bygones be bygones.

“If there’s a chance to help him in Abu Dhabi, then I will be there, and I will of course support him,” Verstappen said in a statement through Red Bull.

Perez appeared to accept the apology.

“It is something we have discussed internally, we will move on and keep working together as a team.”

The focus will now turn to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Perez is tied with Charles Leclerc for second place in the standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.