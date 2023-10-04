McCarthy rips GOP rebels who ousted him, Pelosi booted out of her office and more top headlines

‘NOT CONSERVATIVES’ – McCarthy fires back at ‘chaotic’ Republican rebels who voted to oust him. Continue reading …

PACK YOUR BAGS – Nancy Pelosi evicted from her private office in the Capitol by interim House speaker. Continue reading …

TONGUE TIED – Trump civil trial heads into third day following partial gag order issued by judge on Tuesday. Continue reading …

‘ABDICATED THEIR DUTIES’ – Liberal city’s hands-off approach to crime, homelessness reaches breaking point. Continue reading …

BULLY PULPIT – Karine Jean-Pierre lashes out at reporter asking first question in months: ‘Wasting our time.’ Continue reading …

–

TRUMP CARD – Republican lawmakers float familiar name for top job in Congress. Continue reading …

FLIGHT RISK – Cruz quizzes TSA on deployment of air marshals to southern border. Continue reading …

HOUSE CALLS – Top Republican Scalise already working to replace McCarthy as speaker. Continue reading …

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ – Over 100 pastors sign letter opposing measure enshrining abortion in constitution. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

SO FETCH – ‘Mean Girls’ post meant to make Biden look like a ‘cool president’ backfires on Democrats. Continue reading …

‘SCARY REALITY’ – Debate on how to handle student debt plays out in public eye as payment holiday ends for borrowers. Continue reading …

QUID PRO QUO – Newsom, Biden blasted in Los Angeles Times column for patronizing appointments of Black women to key positions. Continue reading …

PRIVATE CONCERNS – DNC member suggests Biden step aside, sounds alarm on bad polling, approval ratings. Continue reading …

JIM NELLES – The full force of the government is looking at Musk, to destroy him and his companies. Continue reading …

BRANDON ARNOLD – Americans are deep in credit card debt, but Bidenomics threatens to make things even worse. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – McCarthy is out as speaker of the House. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The Democrats are laughing at the Republicans now. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – After McCarthy’s ousting, uncertainty reigns supreme on Capitol Hill. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Liberals in power know the mainstream media will give them more cover. Continue reading …

‘SHORT-STAFFING CRISIS’ – Largest health care worker strike in US history could start today. Continue reading …

‘MAKES ME FEEL FREE’ – ‘Sex and the City’ icon strips down for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear campaign. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY HURRAH – Extravagant Halloween display turns neighborhood residents’ heads. Continue reading …

ALWAYS WATCHING – Parents are using Apple Airtags to track kids, but should they? Continue reading …

FUN NEW HOBBY – Check out zoo animal’s fascination with a 50-pound toy ball! See video …

WATCH: Rep. Tony Gonzales: Americans do not feel safe. See video …

WATCH: USMC relaxes uniform standards due to camouflage shortage. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.