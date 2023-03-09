McConnell hospitalized, group warns extremism bill could criminalize free speech and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘RECEIVING TREATMENT’- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized in Washington, DC. Continue reading …

‘TWO-TIERED JUSTICE’- Domestic extremism bill would criminalize free speech, create ‘Ministry of Truth,’ warns group. Continue reading …



‘UP YOUR GAME, LADIES’ – Twitter erupts over recipient of women’s award that Jill Biden presented at White House. Continue reading …

‘RELIGIOUS PREJUDICE’ – School district creates firestorm after cutting ties with Christian university over beliefs. Continue reading …

HOME ALONE – Mom arrested after she allegedly abandoned her kids for more than a month. Continue reading …

–

LAWS MATTER – US, UK both cracking down on illegal immigrant asylum claims in face of migrant surges. Continue reading …

‘FULL SCALE WAR’ – Democrats who can’t define ‘woman’ celebrate International Women’s Day. Continue reading …

GOLDEN STATE BLUES – California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19 days after ‘personal trip.’ Continue reading …

‘UNPRECEDENTED’ – Biden admin quietly delays major oil, gas leasing decision. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘LACK OF LOGIC’ – Liberal media blames dismissal of lab leak theory on Trump’s ‘xenophobia.’ Continue reading …

‘WASN’T DISCLOSED TO ME’ – Former ‘shaman’ lawyer says Jan. 6 footage wasn’t shown to client, calls prison sentence a ‘tragedy.’ Continue reading …

WOKE EDUCATION – Randi Weingarten claims children ‘do better in schools under teachers unions.’ Continue reading …

CASE AND POINT – Local media cut feed on DeSantis’ ‘book ban hoax’ stream due to ‘explicit content.’ Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is breaking one record after another. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – The commitment to lying in Washington is deep and bipartisan. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Left has given up on America. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – If you’re going to Mexico today, you’re going into a warzone. Continue reading …

ROYAL HEADACHE – Prince Harry hated ‘woke nonsense’ before Meghan Markle claim ‘horrified’ schoolmates. Continue reading …

‘UTTER NONSENSE’ – Is Biden silencing the world’s premier spy agency over COVID? Former DNI John Ratcliffe weighs in. Continue reading …

‘ESPIONAGE EFFORTS’– China stole US military secrets to create knockoff of F-22 Raptor, say experts. Continue reading …

PRICEY JET – U.S. authorizes seizure of Russian oil company plane. Continue reading …

DOGGONE EXCITED – Cute puppy experiences rain for the first time. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Washington, D.C. rally turns hostile as protestors are confronted by police. See video …

WATCH: Sen. Warren backs changing the Massachusetts flag after group claims it’s racist. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.