ME corrections officer charged with manslaughter after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel

A corrections officer who caused a fatal crash after working consecutive 16-hour shifts was convicted of manslaughter on Thursday.

Kenneth Morang told police he fell asleep before his truck collided with a family that was returning home in their SUV after seeing “The Lion King” movie in July 2019. A 9-year-old, Raelynn Bell, died several days later.

FORMER ME OFFICER SENTENCED TO 4 YEARS ON GUN, DRUG CHARGES

Prosecutors said Morang knew he was too tired to be driving, and admitted he’d been nodding off before the collision.

But the 64-year-old testified he wasn’t sure about whether he fell asleep because he had no memory of the moments before the collision.

Morang resigned from his job at the Cumberland County Jail because of the injuries he suffered in the crash prevented him from returning to work.