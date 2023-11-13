Megan Rapinoe says championship injury ‘proof’ there isn’t a god

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe did her best to laugh off an injury she suffered in the final match of her career on Saturday.

Rapinoe went down in the sixth minute as OL Reign lost to Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship on Saturday night. Rapinoe said she believed she tore her Achilles.

In the post-match press conference, Rapinoe said she was going to get the “Aaron Rodgers treatment” to try and recover from the injury. She said she’d reach out to him or whoever did his surgery.

“I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a god, like, this is proof that there isn’t,” Rapinoe said. “This is f—ed up. It’s just f—ed up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles.”

Rapinoe tried to make a play on defense when she went down with a non-contact injury. An emotional Rapinoe was tended to by medical staff before leaving the game, ending her night and career.

Before leaving the field, Rapinoe hugged former USWNT teammate Ali Krieger, who plays for Gotham FC and was also playing in her final professional game.

“Everyone is always like, ‘Who kicked me?’ And obviously no one was even around me, and I was pressing,” Rapinoe said when describing the injury via The Seattle Times. “That’s what it felt like. Just a huge pop and I can’t even feel where the Achilles is, but pretty sure I tore my Achilles. The worst possible outcome.”

“Thank God I have a f—ing deep well of a sense of humor. It’s devastating to go out in a final so early.”

Rapinoe finished her career with the Reign scoring four goals and recording five assists in 15 matches in 2023. The Reign were the only squad she played on in the NWSL.

