Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant responds after second video appearing to hold gun: ‘Continuing to work on myself’

Ja Morant, a point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, was caught on video once again appearing to hold a firearm, prompting the team to take action.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Tuesday that their star guard has been suspended from all team activities. Additionally, the expectation around the league is that Morant could face an extremely hefty suspension.

Morant released a statement late Tuesday night to address his latest controversy. A similar incident in March resulted in an eight-game suspension.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do,” he said, via ESPN. “My words may not mean much right now, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

The video showed Morant in the passenger seat dancing to some music with some friends. He then appeared to pull the gun out to show off for the camera and that’s when the friend holding the phone pulled it away from the Grizzlies point guard and faced it toward his shoulder.

Morant has been in the spotlight over the course of the season over several reports accusing him of wrongdoing. He was never charged in any of the incidents, but it all came to a boiling point earlier this year when he was seen brandishing a gun in a Denver nightclub.

Morant checked himself into a clinic for stress management following the Denver incident. After the Grizzlies were eliminated from the playoffs, he acknowledged that his off-court incidents were likely a distraction.

“I’ve just got to be better with my decision-making,” Morant said, via ESPN last month. “That’s pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline.”

One of Morant’s off-court issues involved another NBA team.

The Indiana Pacers claimed an altercation involving Morant and his associates in January impacted the team.

During the alleged incident, a red laser was pointed at the Pacers players from an SUV that was carrying Morant. The Pacers believed a gun was being pointed at them and reported the incident to NBA officials.

The NBA investigated the incident and found that no “individual threatened others with a weapon.”

