Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes sucker punches Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett following WNIT loss, police investigate

Police in Ohio are investigating after Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes sucker punched Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett in the face during handshakes following BGSU’s win on Thursday night in the third round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT).

The university released a statement following the game announcing that the incident had been turned over to campus police.

BGSU declined to comment further, citing an “active” investigation.

LOUISVILLE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STAR HAS TENSE ALTERCATION WITH TEXAS PLAYER AFTER WIN

“The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department,” the statement read. “Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations. Our priority is with the health, safety and support of our student-athletes.”

Bowling Green advanced to the Great 8 on Thursday night after defeating Memphis 73-60, but tensions were still high when the two teams met at center court to shake hands.

Senior Jamirah Shutes appeared to stop and exchange words with Brett before throwing a punch that knocked the Falcons senior to the ground. Shutes was quickly pulled away by a Memphis staffer before being escorted off the court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brett appeared to lay on the ground before eventually walking off the court on her own.

“We’re still kind of figuring all those things out – what happened,” Falcons head coach Robyn Fralich said during her post game presser when asked about the altercation. She provided a similar response when asked about Brett’s condition.

“We’re still figuring all that out too.”

It Is unclear what prompted the incident, but according to The Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper, Shutes took an elbow to her face with 24 seconds left in the opening quarter and played just eight minutes in the first half. She returned to start the second half.

Shutes finished her final game with the Tigers with 13 points. Brett finished with 15 and will move on to face Florida on Monday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.