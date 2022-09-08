Memphis reporter breaks down while covering shooting spree: City ‘is tired right now’

A reporter covering the shooting spree that left four people dead in Memphis, Tennessee Wednesday broke down on television, telling viewers that “Memphis is tired right now.”

Action News 5’s Joyce Peterson let out a sigh before making the remark prior to the arrest of suspect Ezekiel Kelly, a 19-year-old who is also accused of two armed carjackings that happened as he attempted to flee from police.

“Memphis is tired right now. Yeah, I’m good. I’m with you all,” an emotional Peterson said on-air. “Memphis is tired right now, the Eliza Fletcher kidnapping, and abduction and murder. The other crimes we have had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now, bear with me, it’s a very nerve-wracking night…”

MEMPHIS SHOOTING: TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING 4, INJURING 3 OTHERS IN RAMPAGE STREAMED ON FACEBOOK

Authorities said the rampage in Memphis was spread across at least eight different crime scenes, while three people were injured as well.

The string of shootings were reportedly livestreamed on Facebook in the city Wednesday.

MEMPHIS SUSPECT TO APPEAR IN COURT IN ELIZA FLETCHER KIDNAPPING, MURDER

Kelly, who has a criminal history, was arrested after crashing a stolen car.

In the Eliza Fletcher case, the Tennessee mother was abducted while jogging in Memphis on Sept. 2. Her body later was found Tuesday.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, is now facing numerous charges in that case, including first-degree murder, premeditated murder and murder in perpetration of kidnappings.

