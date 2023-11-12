Men charged in Missouri for trying to dig up grandmother’s grave: prosecuting attorney

Two men have been charged after they allegedly attempted to dig up a grave at a cemetery in Missouri, the St. Louis County Prosecutors Office confirmed this week.

Jimmie V. Allen and Zebulun Nash, both 73, were caught in August shoveling dirt out of a gravesite at Washinton Park Cemetery in Berkeley, Missouri, KSDK-TV reported.

Nash reportedly told officers he was planning to relocate his grandmother’s body and Allen was helping him.

Missouri law requires a state order to exhume a body and the men were both charged Wednesday with attempting to destroy or deface cemetery property, according to KSDK.

GRAVEYARD GHOULS ON THE LOOSE AFTER ‘DISTURBING’ MAUSOLEUM RAID

Witness Kiesha Wayne told the station that one of the men “said that they paid somebody to dig up the body, but they got ripped off, so they took it upon themselves to dig up the body. I do feel sorry for the man whose loved one is or was buried there.”

COLORADO VICTIM FOUND IN CONCRETE GRAVE WAS KILLED BY FRIEND, ALLEGED PARTNER IN CRIME

Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson said he’s never heard of anything like this in his career.

“I was amazed,” he told the station, “Twenty-nine years of doing this work, we’ve never had any issues or incidents like that.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both men are expected to return to court next month.