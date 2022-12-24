Mets concerned with Carlos Correa’s leg following physical, $315 million contract possibly in jeopardy: report

Star shortstop Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired right leg is once again a point of concern, this time for the Mets.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco Giants said a problem with Correa’s physical was the primary reason their massive contract offer with the shortstop fell through.

Now, Correa’s 12-year, $315 million agreement could be on the line, according to a report for Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

A restricted contract could be on the table if the Mets continue to have reservations about the long-term health of Correa’s right leg.

Billionaire team owner Steve Cohen has made waves this offseason by aggressively signing big-name players to contracts to bolster the Mets’ roster heading into next season. Cohen has publicly spoken about Correa’s contract, which could complicate things if the team does attempt to back out of the deal.

The MLB typically does not want team executives or officials to make comments about pending agreements.

Correa’s prospects on the free-agent market may not be very promising, considering that two big league clubs have made their concerns about his physical health known.

The new developments are the latest events in a saga that has sent shockwaves through the baseball world. Earlier this week, Correa and his agent, Scott Boras, changed course when they pivoted from a 13-year, $350 million agreement with the Giants and decided to go with a separate deal with the Mets.

One option for the Mets would be to add language to the agreement that makes accommodations for potential games Correa could miss due to his leg issue. However, Correa’s representation would likely push back on any such alteration.

Over the course of the past two seasons, Correa has largely been available. He played in 132 of the Astros’ 162 regular-season games last year.

MLB teams usually make agreements official one day after the player’s medical exams are conducted, unless an issue is discovered.

The shortstop had a physical on Thursday, according to his agent Boras. Earlier in the week, he underwent a physical with the Giants, but then his introductory news conference was delayed. The team later revealed that the news conference was postponed due to “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.”

The 28-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a fractured right fibula. Correa has not perviously appeared on the injured list with a leg injury.

Last March, the Twins medically cleared Correa for a three-year, $105.3 million free-agent contract. The two-time All-Star opted out of the deal at the start of the offseason.

It is not entirely uncommon for team medical personnel to offer different interpretations of a player’s medical records. The practice is similar to a doctor providing a second opinion on a player’s original prognosis.