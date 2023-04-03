Mets’ Kodai Senga’s ‘ghost forkball’ embarrasses Marlins hitter for first MLB strikeout

New York Mets fans have been waiting for Kodai Senga to make his big league debut, as the Japanese starter was a prized addition to the rotation that was considered by many to be the best in baseball.

One of Senga’s go-to pitches is one that has baffled MLB: The ghost fork. Miami Marlins’ Yuli Gurriel became a victim to it on Sunday afternoon.

Senga’s first strikeout of his MLB career came on a beautiful ghost fork thrown to Gurriel, who was so out in front that his bat went flying down the third baseline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Senga’s face said it all, as he watched the bat rolls its way down the line: It was a perfect pitch.

However, that was just what Senga needed to settle into the game. He gave up a single to Luis Arraez and then a double to Jorge Soler that scored Arraez, who advanced on a wild pitch.

MLB ADMITS WRONG CALL WAS MADE AGAINST METS AMID NEW TIMER RULES

Senga gave up back-to-back walks to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Avisail Garcia after that, but the Gurriel strikeout turned the tide for his first outing.

Senga would go on to strike out Jesus Sanchez and get Jon Berti to line out to end the inning with just the one run allowed.

The rest of the way, Senga did not allow a single run and struck out six more Marlins over his final 4.1 innings. The final line for Senga read 5.1 inning with three hits and one earned run, while walking three and striking out eight.

The ghost fork is something that is going to be hard for hitters to handle throughout the season when Senga is on the mound. That is why Mets owner Steve Cohen was willing to shell out $75 million over the next five seasons for the 30-year-old.

ANGELS’ ANTHONY RENDON AGGRESSIVELY SWINGS AT FAN DURING ALTERCATION; MLB INVESTIGATING INCIDENT

Senga was one of three starters the Mets added this offseason, including Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana, who are both are on the IL with injuries for now.

The Mets ended up taking this game 5-1, as another offseason acquisition, outfielder Tommy Pham, went 3-for-4 with three RBI which included his first home run as a Met. It was a two-run bomb off Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. Jeff McNeil also added an RBI on a 1-for-4 day.

New York won the series two games to one, and will head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for their next series of the year.