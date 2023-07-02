Mets’ Luke Voit rocks sleeveless jersey in minors to fans’ delight

Sleeveless jerseys in the minor leagues have been a hit for players and fans alike, but perhaps no one has rocked the look quite like Luke Voit.

Voit, who recently signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets, was spotted in Triple-A Syracuse wearing their white-pinstriped sleeveless jersey. But Voit, who is a burly slugger that prides himself on the work he puts in at the gym, has always rocked his jerseys without too many buttons done.

That’s exactly what he did, as he stepped to the plate for the Syracuse Mets with half of his buttons undone and no sleeves in a look that social media loved.

“Luke Voit was born to wear a sleeveless baseball jersey with the buttons undone,” DraftKings’ Jared Carrabis tweeted.

“I’ve never seen a more Luke Voit picture,” MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch added.

Voit, who led the American League with 22 homers in the shortened 2022 season, has bounced around MLB since last season. He started the year with the San Diego Padres before moving on to the Washington Nationals.

While he played with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this season, he was released and the Mets scooped up the first baseman to see if he can work with them.

Well, the sleeveless look worked for his swing, as Voit mashed a home run off the scoreboard in a game the Syracuse Mets were losing badly to the Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders, the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate.

Voit, of course, knows all about the RailRiders, having played with them on his way to the Yankees, where he became a fan favorite for his jersey swag and big home runs in the Bronx.