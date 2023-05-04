Mets’ Max Scherzer struggles in return from sticky substance suspension; stats show decrease in spin rates

Max Scherzer’s return from a 10-game suspension did not go as he had liked, and there may be a reason for it.

The New York Mets right-hander was hit with the ban for “violating the prohibitions on foreign substances” after umpires ruled his hands were too sticky to be on a mound.

Scherzer swore “on my kids’ lives” that he only used rosin mixed with his own sweat, but umpires were not buying it.

MLB cracked down on foreign substances when, simply, pitchers were too dominant with the sticky stuff. The substances are used to increase spin rates, which causes more break on the ball, leading to less offense.

Well, in his return from suspension, Scherzer does not look all too innocent.

Against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, MLB Statcast data shows that Scherzer’s spin rates were down by a healthy margin – he allowed six earned runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings of work.

A change of about 100 rotations per minute is enough to make a noticeable difference in a pitch, so four out of his five pitches were noticeably different in their break.

Scherzer said simply he had trouble locating pitches, considering entering Wednesday, he had thrown just three innings with April 10 – he was pushed back and then got ejected on April 19 after just three frames.

“For me, the number one thing is getting through this start healthy, back, good, check mark. Now we can get going again and increase pitch count and get back into rhythm, get back in the flow of things.”

The Mets are 16-15, 5.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.