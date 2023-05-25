Mets players rip Marcus Stroman for taunting his former team on mound: ‘Show some respect’

Marcus Stroman said after his dominant eight-inning performance against his former New York Mets that he didn’t feel like it was a revenge game, but his actions on the bump said otherwise – and the Mets took notice.

Stroman was traded to the Mets in 2019 from the Toronto Blue Jays, and it was reported Stroman was upset as he wanted to go to a contender at the time. Stroman opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns – which some Mets fans saw as giving up on the team – but he returned to Queens in 2021.

However, Stroman’s departure from the Mets was sour, as he accused the front office of being racist, and he ultimately signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Stroman has long been known to show plenty of emotion on the mound, even with the Mets, and that did not change against his former club on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Long Island native tossed eight innings of four-hit, two-run ball in Chicago’s 4-2 win over the Amazins.

Stroman was clearly ramped about his performance, rightfully so, as he pounded his chest following an inning-ending double play in the eighth. And the Mets were clearly annoyed.

One anonymous Met sarcastically asked the New York Post, “What did we do to him?”

Another said Stroman should “show some respect” and “be a professional.”

After the Cubs’ victory – practically right when the game ended – Stroman took to Twitter to post a shushing emoji.

Stroman is pitching to a 2.95 ERA in his 11 starts this season – Mets starters have combined to pitch to a 5.17 ERA this year.