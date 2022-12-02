Mets speak with free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander: report

The reigning AL CY Young Award winner may be headed to the National League.

Free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander spoke with the New York Mets via Zoom last week, according to a report by the Athletic.

According to the New York Post, the Mets “see the opportunity for a short, potentially high-impact contract that would put the team in position for immediate success” regarding Verlander.

The soon-to-be 40-year-old right-hander is coming off his best MLB season, sporting an MLB-best ERA of 1.75 while going 18-4.

Shortly after helping the Houston Astros win the World Series, Verlander opted out of his contract with the Astros, declining his $25 million player option that came about after he threw over 130 innings during the 2022 MLB season.

Verlander has stated that he will allow the market to dictate where he lands.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Verlander said, according to USA Today. “I don’t want to sit here and say I won’t be back. I’m not going to sit here and pretend to know. The market will dictate itself. Jim [Crane] understands that.

“There’s a lot of people interested in my services, including the Astros, and we’ll see what happens.”

The Mets are not the only team interested in Verlander’s services, with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly looking at potential short-term deals for the three-time CY Young Award winner.

Astros owner Jim Crane stated that he would like to see Verlander return to the organization.

“Justin really had a great year,” Crane said prior to Verlander being a free agent, according to MLB.com. “We have a good relationship with him, [manager] Dusty [Baker] and I and [general manager] James [Click]. I think we have [until] about four o’clock [Thursday] to talk to him. We’ve been talking to him, and we’re working on it. We’re gonna do our best to try to keep him.”