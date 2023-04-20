Mexican airliner lands in Puerto Vallarta after engine failure

The Mexican airline Viva Aerobus said one of its planes suffered an engine failure while covering a domestic route, but that the craft landed safely.

The twin engine Airbus A320 was flying from the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta to the western city of Guadalajara when the mishap occurred Wednesday afternoon, the company said.

The plane returned to Puerto Vallarta and landed safely. Video posted on social media shows flames shooting out of the engine while in the air. The company said “the aircraft was under control at all times and the welfare of all those on board was preserved.”

On Tuesday, two airplanes were involved in a mishap on a taxiway at Mexico City’s international airport. One of the planes’ wingtip hit the horizontal stabilizer of the other aircraft. No injuries were reported.