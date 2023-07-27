Mexican authorities capture ‘cloned’ US Border Patrol vehicle in suspected smuggling attempt, 17 detained

Mexican authorities last week captured a “cloned” U.S. Border Patrol vehicle preparing to smuggle 17 migrants across the border.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents spotted an individual cutting the steel international boundary fence several miles from the Calexico Port of Entry early Saturday morning.

The agents relayed the incident to the El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch who alerted Mexican authorities.

An investigation led to the discovery of a “cloned truck,” along with 17 individuals who Border Patrol believed were being used in a smuggling attempt.

Mexican authorities seized the cloned vehicle and detained the 17 individuals.

Damage to the international fence was prepared. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.