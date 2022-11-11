Mexico shooting leaves 9 dead in gang-riddled area: ‘Get the f–k out of here’

A shooting in the Mexican state of Guanajuato left nine people dead and two additional people wounded on Wednesday night.

Local police said that an armed group of people showed up at the bar in Apaseo el Alto on Wednesday night close to 9 p.m. and began firing their weapons at people inside.

Officials said that while the suspects haven’t been identified, posters left behind alluded “to a criminal group.” It’s common for cartels to leave behind posters or messages after killing others.

After the shooting, local authorities said that additional law enforcement would be moved into the area including the National Guard.

TOP BIDEN IMMIGRATION OFFICIAL BEING FORCED FROM JOB AMID RECORD BORDER CROSSINGS, SOURCE SAYS

In October, 12 people at a bar in Irapuato, also in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, were found dead. In September, an additional shooting left 10 people dead.

According to the New York Post, one of the letters left behind by the Santa Rosa de Lima gang read “Get the f–k out of here you motherf—ers.”

The letter apparently accused the bar’s owners of being supporters of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang’s rival, the Jalisco cartel.

Reuters contributed to this report.