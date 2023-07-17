Mexico submits complaint to US after Texas starts placing floating barriers along Rio Grande

Mexico’ has sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. government saying Texas’ deployment of floating barriers along the Rio Grande may violate treaties on boundaries and water, Foreign Relations Secretary Alicia Bárcena said.

According to The Associated Press, Bárcena says Mexico will send an inspection team to the Rio Grande to see whether any part of the barrier – put in place to deter illegal immigration – extends into Mexico’s side of the border river.

Texas began rolling out the new floating barriers in early July, but migrant advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys. Environmentalists questioned the impact on the river.

Bárcena also complained about the installation of barbed wire on an island in the river near Eagle Pass, Texas, according to the AP.

TEXAS TO DEPLOY INFLATABLE BARRIER ALONG RIO GRANDE RIVER IN EAGLE PASS

Photos of the inflatable barriers show what appear to be a string of connected inflatable spheres that spin when someone attempts to scale them.

CHINA SEEKS TO GAIN ‘FOOTHOLD’ ON AMERICA’S DOORSTEP AMID BORDER CRISIS, TOP REPUBLICAN WARNS

According to a press release from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, the inflatable barrier will “proactively prevent illegal crossings between ports of entry by making it more difficult to cross the Rio Grande and reach the Texas side of the southern border.”

“Thanks to the leadership and hard work of [Texas Department of Public Safety] Director [Steve] McCraw, General Thomas Suelzer, and their teams, Texas has pushed back against the swell of migrants and held the line to keep people out of Texas – but there’s more that needs to be done,” Abbott said. “The Texas Legislature has stepped up to make sure we continue to robustly respond to President Biden’s growing border crisis, including allocating $5.1 billion for border security.”

In June, Abbott also signed a package of six border security legislation bills intended to help the state “hold the line” as an increased number of illegal immigrants, weapons and deadly drugs pour into Texas from Mexico.

Included in the package are bills that give the Texas military the authority to use unmanned aircraft in search and recovery missions; authorize U.S. Border Patrol agents who complete Texas DPS training to arrest, search, and seize at established border checkpoints; and provide compensation to landowners for property damage caused by illegal immigration activities.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.