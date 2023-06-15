MI man convicted of killing jogger, 64, with truck; accused of having sex with victim’s body

A man accused of intentionally striking a 64-year-old woman with his pickup truck and then transporting her dead body to a wooded area miles away was convicted of murder and other crimes in southwestern Michigan.

MISSING PENNSYLVANIA GREAT-GRANDMOTHER MURDERED, RAPED BY CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER ON BIKE TRAIL: DA

Authorities said Colby Martin hit Melody Rohrer in 2021 while she was out for a walk in Van Buren County, put the body in his vehicle and engaged in sexual acts.

Martin, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He didn’t know Rohrer.

ILLINOIS SEX OFFENDER ON PROBATION ALLEGEDLY SUFFOCATES 15-YEAR-OLD, THROWS BODY IN DUMPSTER

Martin acknowledged in a police interview that he struck Rohrer and left the body in St. Joseph County, but he denied any sexual acts. His attorney told jurors that it was an accident.

Richard Rohrer, the victim’s husband, told WWMT-TV that he was thankful for the verdict, “though there is no joy in my family’s heart today.”