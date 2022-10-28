Miami building evacuated near location of deadly condo collapse

Residents of a 14-story Miami building have reportedly been evacuated.

The building is located on the same avenue where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people in 2021.

Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier told The Associated Press that the city posted an unsafe structure notice Thursday at the Port Royale Condominium.

A structural engineering report prompted the evacuation, and an engineer found that a main support beam had shifted and that a crack in it had expanded.

Other supports may need repair, and building residents confirmed that there were cracks.

Inspection Engineers Inc. said that it is working to obtain a city permit so that “comprehensive shoring” can be installed within 10 days.

Another inspection of the building will take place after that.

The Port Royale is located south of the Surfside Champlain Tower South building, which killed 98 people in June of last year.

Since that collapse, other south Florida buildings have been evacuated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.