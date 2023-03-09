Miami-Dade officer ‘ambushed,’ shot by ‘cowardly’ suspect, Florida officials say

A Miami-Dade police officer was “ambushed” and shot Wednesday as authorities have detained one suspect and are searching for another, officials in Florida said.

The narcotics detective was attacked and shot from behind, said Afredo Ramirez III, Miami-Dade Police director and chief of Safety and Emergency Response.

“While conducting a narcotics investigation, one of my detectives was cowardly ambushed and shot from behind by a subject that is still at large,” he tweeted. “This is the fourth time I am at the hospital after an officer is attacked, I am tired of it. These attacks will not be tolerated.”

One suspect was taken into police custody and another was still at-large, police said.

The officer was working a detail and taking a suspect into custody when he was ambushed and shot, FOX affiliate WSVN-TV reported.

The victim was taken by another officer to the Ryder Trauma Center and was listed in stable condition, the news report said, citing law enforcement sources.

Ramirez described the suspect’s actions as “cowardly” and said authorities “will not rest until he is found.”

He also said the suspect was armed and dangerous.

