Miami-Dade shootout: 1 dead, 3 police officers hospitalized after clash with alleged squatter wielding shotgun

Three Miami-Dade police officers were hospitalized late Wednesday evening after a shootout at a residence with an alleged squatter, officials said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department told Fox News Digital that South District uniform patrol officers were dispatched at around 10:40 p.m. to 22291 SW 162nd Avenue in Miami, where they encountered a male at the residence wielding a shotgun.

As the officers approached the front door, the male, who was alleged to be squatting in the home, opened fire on the officers. The officers returned fire, striking and killing the armed male.

“He shot at the officers and there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “One officer, a 35-year-old male, was struck in the upper extremity. The second officer, a 57-year-old male, was struck in the upper extremity and face.”

The two wounded officers were transported by fellow officers to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South, the department said. A third officer, a 40-year-old female, was also hospitalized to undergo a medical evaluation.

“This type of violence towards my officers will not be tolerated. By the grace of God, they are alive today,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels.

“I am so thankful that I did not have to go knock on the doors of the officers’ families to tell them that their loved one was not coming home today. I had the opportunity to speak with the officers, and they are in good spirits, and they are in stable condition,” Daniels continued, WBFS-TV reported.

“We owe them a great debt of gratitude. We are all grateful that they came out of this one alive,” added Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, per the report.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.