Miami Marlins select Skip Schumaker as next manager: report

Skip Schumaker has been chosen to lead the Miami Marlins as the team’s new manager, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Shumaker, 42, will become the franchise’s 16th manager. He joins the Marlins after most recently serving as the bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. From 2018-2021, Shumaker spent time with the Padres as a first base coach and associate manager.

The Marlins parted ways with Don Mattingly last month after seven seasons.

Mattingly won 443 games, but lost 587 during his tenure with Miami. He earned NL Manager of the Year honors for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after the Marlins earned a playoff berth.

Mattingly and the Marlins mutually agreed to part ways.

Schumaker is a former major league outfielder and second baseman. He played 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, but also spent time with the Dodgers and Reds.

Schumaker was a starter for the Cardinals team that won the 2011 World Series. He retired in March 2016. The job with the Marlins marks his first managerial opportunity.

