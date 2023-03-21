Miami’s Cavinder twins ink NIL deal with controversial AI company, help team to March Madness upset

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are one of the most recognizable names in women’s college basketball thanks to their social media presence along with their game.

The Cavinder twins, as they are known on various social media networks, built a following of more than 4.4 million on TikTok and more than 176,000 on Instagram. On Monday, the Miami Hurricanes basketball stars inked a new name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with a controversial company that landed a competitor in hot water.

The Cavinders posted a TikTok showing they recently got hooked up with Caktus AI – an artificial intelligence company created to help students spend less time on “meaningless writing assignments.”

Former Notre Dame kicker Harrison Leonard, one of the company’s creators, told On3 Sports earlier this month the deal with Olivia Dunne was “probably one of the most disruptive NIL campaigns that has been run, just off the amount of stories that have come out of it.”

The Cavinders teamed up for former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs for the initial post. Their TikTok video received more than 1.5 million views.

Dunne’s deal with Caktus AI prompted Louisiana State University to issue a warning to students about plagiarism.

“At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity,” the statement said, via The Advocate.

“However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”

Meanwhile, the Cavinder twins are also winning off the court.

The No. 9 seed Hurricanes stunned No. 1 Indiana in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday night, 70-68.

Haley Cavinder scored nine points, including two clutch free throws in the fourth quarter, and grabbed eight rebounds. Hanna Cavinder had three points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes off the bench.

It is the first time since 1998 that two No. 1 seeds did not advance to the Sweet 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.