Micah Parsons is the ‘most selfish player’ on Cowboys, former NFL wide receiver says

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was the target of criticism from a former wide receiver in a podcast interview on Wednesday.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley appeared on “Ray Ray’s Podcast” and called Parsons a “selfish” player over his alleged lack of desire to be anything but a pass-rusher.

“Micah Parsons, to me, is probably the most selfish player on this football team,” Holley said on the podcast.

“One of the reasons that Micah Parsons does not want to play linebacker is it’s too much of a responsibility. Maybe it’s just the youth in him. Micah doesn’t want to study. Micah doesn’t want to focus in, and I truly believe Micah wants to be great for Micah.”

Holley suggested that Parsons could be able to play “anywhere” if he watched as much film as some of the greats.

Parsons appeared to respond to the criticism in a post on X.

“Yall just want a reaction outta me it’s not going to work lol! Im at peace! Love!” Parsons wrote.

Parsons put together another terrific season with the Cowboys in 2023. He recorded a career-high 14 sacks along with 64 tackles. He forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. He was selected to his third Pro Bowl and nominated for Defensive Player of the Year.

Dallas finished 12-5 for the third consecutive season and was eliminated in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

