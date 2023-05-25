Michael Block gives less-than-humble response about Rory McIlroy’s game compared to his own

Michael Block’s miraculous performance at the 2023 PGA Championship has many hoping he can follow it up at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, this week. But there are a few who believe he’s getting a bit too cocky already after a certain comment about Rory McIlroy.

Block and McIlroy, the current third-best golfer in the world, were paired for the final round on Sunday at Oak Hill this past week, and the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club teaching pro got to see one of the most iconic swings up close on the course.

Well, after seeing McIlroy’s game, while finishing tied-15th in the tournament, Block made a comment on the “RipperMagoo Podcast” with Bob Menery that has many believing he needs to dial it back a bit.

“He’s a lot longer than I am,” Block said when Menery asked the difference between his game and McIlroy’s.

“Oh, my god. What I would shoot from where Rory hits, it would be stupid. I think I’d be one of the best players in the world. Hands down.”

Bold comment to make, but Block truly believes he has the short game that would hang with anyone.

“If I had that stupid length, all day. My iron game, wedge game, around the greens and putting is world-class,” he said.

Block certainly proved that his game, outside of monster tee shots, can perform well in tournaments. However, he’s made just five cuts of the 25 PGA Tour events he’s played over his career, which some pointed out on social media.

On the other hand, if the 46-year-old didn’t believe his game is good enough, he wouldn’t have scored like he did at Oak Hill. He was even par for three straight rounds, while others like Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and many other PGA Tour pros couldn’t handle the thick roughs and tough greens.

Block could put his new naysayers to bed if he backs up his words at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week.

With the placement at Oak Hill, Block will also be heading to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville next year for the 2024 PGA Championship.

Block and his son, Dylan, also plan on trying to qualify for the U.S. Open, which will be played at Los Angeles Country Club in mid-June.