Michael Block’s inspiring PGA Championship led Michael Jordan to reach out

Michael Block’s life completely changed in four days at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill to the point NBA legend Michael Jordan is sending him texts.

As one would expect, the club professional from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, received a boatload of texts and calls after he finished tied for 15th at the major last weekend.

Block didn’t just make the cut. He entered Sunday in the top 10, paired with Rory McIlroy, and managed to dunk a hole-in-one in his final round that gave him an overall 1-over finish that will have him exempt for next year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.

Block is trying to respond to all who sent praise, but he admitted to ESPN it’s been difficult.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I literally scroll and scroll and scroll, and it’s never-ending. I can’t even get to the bottom of any of my feeds to even see how many or who’s seeing me. So it’s been crazy,” Block said.

Within the many messages was one from Jordan, an avid golfer who was watching the tournament and noticed Block was wearing some of his Air Jordan lows on the course throughout the week.

“I’m a big Jordan guy my whole life. I was a little kid in Iowa saving 100 bucks for a pair of Jordans back in the day,” Block said, via ESPN.

MICHAEL BLOCK OFFERED $50,000 FOR CLUB USED ON HOLE-IN-ONE

Jordan sent nothing but positivity to Block, saying, “what he saw is why he loves the game of golf so much.”

Despite playing in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open in the past, Block still can’t believe what he was able to accomplish at a course so difficult that the likes of John Rahm (7-over), Dustin Johnson (9-over) and Tony Finau (15-over) struggled to post good rounds.

“It’s always amazing to see someone who, if you go to the U.S. Amateur or the U.S. Mid-Am and you see those players how great they are, and they have a job,” Max Homa, who finished 9-over in the major, said. “I spend all my days here practicing golf. That’s all I have to do, and he can still whoop me real good.”

Block’s performance not only showcased his skills on a golf course. It quickly made him a fan favorite. He was a man of the people throughout the week, getting choked up left and right after realizing what he was accomplishing.

“I’ve said it a lot, but it’s just a dream,” he said, via ESPN.

And he’ll be back on the PGA Tour this week after the Charles Schwab Challenge made him a sponsor’s exemption at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

Again, the tears flowed when he got the call for that. But Block knows now his golf game is at the point he can compete with the best in the world.

So, while still trying to comprehend what he’s accomplished, he has a job to do this week. And many, including “His Airness,” will be rooting for him to continue shocking the world.