Michael Kay’s spat with ESPN NY radio colleague turns into war of words with rival station

WFAN in New York has joined the fray of its rival station’s latest controversy.

ESPN New York’s Michael Kay, also the lead New York Yankees play-by-play announcer on the YES Network, took exception to Ray Santiago, a producer of ESPN’s morning drive show, calling out Kay’s show for its declining ratings.

Kay went so far as saying he could make “one phone call” to get Santiago fired. But Kay later walked back his comments, saying it was “performative.” However, a host on WFAN isn’t buying it.

Gregg Giannotti took to the airwaves during his morning show, “Boomer and Gio,” alongside former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, and eviscerated Kay in an epic rant that Mike Francesa would be — and probably is — proud of.

Giannotti said Kay was “legitimately angry” and said Kay’s “performative” comment was an “excuse.” He also called out Kay’s co-hosts, Don La Greca and “whatever his face” Peter Rosenberg, for “kissing (Kay’s) ass” and “bootlicking” him, rather than putting him in his place.

“Gimme a break. You don’t have to sit there and bootlick him any longer,” Giannotti said. “He’s gonna retire. It doesn’t matter if you kiss his ass or not, it’s not gonna be the difference in you getting that job when he leaves. Just stop it. Just stop kissing his ass. He was wrong. Call him out for it. He was absolutely wrong.

“It’s not performance art. You were pissed off. How about coming on the air and being like, ‘You know what, I stepped over the line, I was really mad in the moment, I shouldn’t have threatened that guy’s job. I talked to him off the air. I’m sorry for doing that.’ But instead, I gotta believe it’s performance art? Are you freaking kidding me? …

“To pull that kind of lie and bullcrap to me was embarrassing. Absolutely embarrassing. I sit here, and I bust everybody’s balls. I’ll point out mistakes. If I ever — ever — go and say on the air for real or go back to [WFAN director of programming] Spike Eskin and say, ‘This guy needs to be fired,’ you have permission to punch me right in the face.

“Because that is a ridiculous, ridiculous abuse of power. And that’s a guy who I think had no way out, couldn’t admit that he was wrong and then painted this bullcrap picture that he’s some sort of a performer. Jesus Christ. A performance art from Michael Kay? Performance art? What are you, a part of the Blue Man Group? What do you mean performance art? He’s about the least performance art person I can think about ever that I know.”

Esiason, the former Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets quarterback, added that Kay was “trying to big-time a lower-level employee at that station,” while Giannotti joked that it was the first time he had ever listened to Kay’s show, only because he was interested in the beef between Kay and Santiago.

“Never, ever, ever, would I affect their livelihood in that way, especially of someone that’s making $30,000 or whatever the hell that kid’s making. And that a-hole is making $2 million? Holy hell …” Giannotti continued. “Pick on someone your own size. Come after me, Michael Kay. Think I give a crap? Jesus, your 10 people that are still out there listening might get a kick out of it. Somebody will tell me about it, maybe, if you’re lucky. Loser. The guy’s 60-something years old and still acting like he’s 12.”

In a conversation about a mistake by Kay — he said the Philadelphia Phillies, not Eagles, could go to the Super Bowl — La Greca said his co-host should not be made fun of for it. And Rosenberg said La Greca was “living up to our reputation as the hack yo-yo sidekicks who just approve of everything Michael does,” citing Giannotti’s jab at Kay’s two co-hosts.

“It really bothers me when people call me that, especially people that I respect. It’s been said many times before,” La Greca responded. “If you listen to this show, Michael and I disagree 90% of the time, and I’ve got no problem going against him. But when he’s right, he’s right.”

MICHAEL KAY WALKS BACK THREAT TO ESPN PRODUCER, CALLS FIRING COMMENT ‘PERFORMATIVE’

Kay seemed baffled that La Greca “respected” Giannotti, so Kay took a shot at the WFAN morning host himself.

“So you have respect for said person who actually moved into a ready-made furnace penthouse that was made by somebody else and now is taking credit and preening as if he created that penthouse?” Kay responded.

Kay was referencing that Giannotti replaced Craig Carton after Carton was arrested. “Boomer and Carton” had long been the top sports show in New York, and “Boomer and Gio” still ranks No. 1 in their slot since Giannotti joined. Carton now does afternoon drive on WFAN.

“He had nothing to do with that penthouse,” Kay added. “He just moved in because the other guy got kicked out. The other guy got kicked out.”

“You both need to make better decisions on who you respect in this business,” Rosenberg said, adding Esiason “threw haymakers” at Kay “out of the clear blue.”

Throughout the war of words, Kay again doubled down that it was all an act, even saying he has never called for anyone to be fired, including professional sports coaches, despite being in sports media for over 30 years.

“The Michael Kay Show” ranked 14th in the most recent New York ratings book behind WFAN’s “Carton & Roberts,” which finished second.

To take down WFAN, ESPN New York recently added another local show from 12-3 p.m. with former Jet Bart Scott and Alan Hahn. ESPN also moved the morning drive show, hosted by former New York Islanders goalie Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg, to the 6-10 a.m. slot after spending two years on the air from 5-8 a.m.