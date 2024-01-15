Michelle Troconis, suspect in Jennifer Dulos murder cover-up, seen shuttling people to airport during trial

Days after her trial began for allegedly helping her then-boyfriend cover up his wife’s murder, suspected Connecticut accomplice Michelle Troconis was seen shuttling her relatives to Newark and John F. Kennedy airports.

Troconis, 49, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in the presumed murder of mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen in May 2019. Troconis was in a relationship with Fotis Dulos, who was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with Jennifer, 50, at the time of her disappearance.

On Saturday, Troconis was spotted leaving her rental home in Stamford and dropping off one of her relatives – previously seen giving a press conference outside court before her trial began on Thursday – at Newark Airport.

Wearing oversize sunglasses, a striped shirt and baggy jeans, Troconis was seen in a prolonged embrace with the female relative around noon as her father, Carlos Troconis, helped unload bags from her vehicle.

From Newark, Troconis then drove to John F. Kennedy Airport, where she was seen embracing and seeing off another female relative. In total, the suspected murder accomplice spent about three hours on the road making the drop-offs.

On Thursday, Troconis’ father told reporters that their family “know[s] that [Troconis] is innocent,” the Independent reported:

“We trust that this is a fair trial and that the result is favorable for everybody,” he said.

On the first day of her trial on Thursday, jurors were shown body camera footage from New Canaan Police Department officers carrying out a welfare check at Dulos’ home on May 24, 2019, the day she was reported missing.

Officers testified that they noticed a “red spot” on the grill of Dulos’ Range Rover, and noted that there was no damage to the vehicle. They also noted a bloody shoe print on the floor of the garage. Previously, police have said they suspect Fotis Dulos violently attacked his estranged wife in the garage, then drove away with her body.

On Friday, photos of about $2,000 in cash in $100 increments – neatly fanned out beside the other contents of Jennifer Dulos’ purse, found by police near the unlocked door of her Welles Lane rental in New Canaan – were shown to jurors. Also in the bag were keys, checks, insurance, ID and credit cards, the Independent reported. Beside the purse was a photo of Jennifer’s five children, to whom relatives say she was extremely devoted.

On the night of Jennifer’s May 24, 2019, disappearance, Fotis Dulos and Troconis were caught on camera stopping at trash receptacles along Albany Avenue in Hartford. Police later recovered garbage bags containing clothes and household items stained with blood later identified as Jennifer’s, their arrest warrants show.

Fotis died by suicide after he was charged in Jennifer’s murder in 2020, after maintaining his innocence and accusing his estranged wife of staging her own murder in a bizarre “Gone Girl”-style plot.

