Michigan Army veteran killed while delivering free bikes to kids affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida

Steven Pringle, a 57-year-old Army veteran, was killed in a crash in Punta Gorda, Florida, while delivering free bicycles to children affected by Hurricane Ian.

Pringle drove through an intersection that was missing a stop sign (due to Ian’s destruction) with his trailer full of bikes, when he was hit by another vehicle.

Pringle, of Michigan, had a passion for fixing bikes and was a respected member of his Upper Peninsula community.

Steven’s son, Jason Pringle, noted, “One lady said, ‘We couldn’t afford a bicycle, and your father gave my son a bicycle.’ I was really blown away at the impact that he had.”

FLORIDA FIREFIGHTERS SAVE EAGLE SPEARED BY LIGHTNING ROD ATOP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL’S RADIO TOWER

At the site of the crash now rests a painted white bicycle, which is a common memorial to victims of fatal collisions.

An inscription on the bike reads, “May the legend live on.”

TAMPA BAY 2023 FROGMAN SWIM LOOKS TO RAISE $1 MILLION FOR NAVY SEALS AND GOLD STAR FAMILIES

Earlier in 2022, Pringle told a local Michigan newspaper that he wasn’t in the best shape mentally. He was also living out of a camper.

Then, Pringle prayed a Catholic rosary, which led him to “Build A Bicycle – Bicycle Therapy, a shop in Kingsford where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away.”

While speaking to the paper, Pringle noted: “I’ve had people in the beginning who told me, ‘You donate too much.’ But the more we donate, the more that comes back at the end of the day. I don’t need money. What am I gonna do with it, collect it and save it?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.