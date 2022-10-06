Michigan authorities respond to ‘active shooting situation’ at Hampton Inn

Michigan authorities on Thursday responded to an “active shooting” situation at a Detroit-area hotel.

The Michigan State Police said troopers were responding to a Hampton Inn in Dearborn near Military Street.

“This situation is active and dangerous. Stay away from the scene,” the agency tweeted.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting, how many suspects are involved or if anyone has been harmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.