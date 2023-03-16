Michigan boater who disappeared after vessel capsized found dead

The body of a Michigan boater who went missing after his vessel capsized after more than a month of searching was found this week, authorities said.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel confirmed the body of Nathan Robbins, 26, was found Wednesday south of where the boat flipped by the Gratiot Road Bridge in Saginaw Township.

MAUI BUSINESSMAN SUED FOR $2M AFTER GROUNDING LUXURY YACHT, SPILLING FUEL INTO WATERS

Robbins and another boater had gotten out of the boat after it experienced engine problems and began taking on water during a Feb. 12 outing. The pair was traveling to Coty’s Landing, a bar along the Tittabawassee River, when the motor began malfunctioning, MLive.com reported.

Bystanders told The Saginaw News the two were traveling to meet their girlfriends at the bar.

Authorities said Robbins’ clothing became tangled in the motor.

When the boat stalled, Robbins attempted to get it running again. As he worked to restart the water craft, his sweater got caught in a part of the motor, causing it to capsize while trying to free himself.

The second boater swam to shore and called for help. Over the weeks, authorities and locals searched for Robbins.