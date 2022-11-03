Michigan boy, 10, threatened to shoot up school like Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley: Report

A 10-year-old Michigan boy reportedly threatened to shoot up his elementary school like Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, according to local reports.

Crumbley, who was 15 years old when he fatally shot four high school students and injured seven others on Nov. 30, 2021, pleaded guilty to 24 total charges last week.

The 10-year-old from Lake Orion, a less-than 10-minute drive south of Oxford, reportedly told another student at Paint Creek Elementary on Oct. 28, “I’m going to shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley,” FOX 2 Detroit reported.

The student was taken out of school, and he spent a night at the Oakland County Children’s Village, which is described as a “safe, structured, therapeutic environment for youth that includes secure detention, residential treatment, and shelter care.”

His father had unsecured guns in their home, FOX 2 reported.

“The month of November brings other potential disruptions in our community,” Lake Orion Superintendent Ben Kirby said in an Oct. 28 statement. “The anniversary of the tragedy in Oxford will elicit the urge for some to mimic the disruption with false threats and behaviors that cause problems. We have seen this in our county this past week and security experts tell us that this type of behavior sustains for two to three years following a tragedy.”

Kirby told parents to “emphasize” to their children that “all threats and threatening behavior will be taken seriously and referred to police and the consequences can be as severe as expulsion from public schools, in addition to the legal ramifications.”

“As a reminder to the hunters in our community, please remember that weapons and associated items can’t be on or near school property without exception, so please plan accordingly,” he continued.

The Oakland County prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams told FOX 2 that “a criminal charge is not always a correct answer.”

“Right now we have eyes on this family, and we’re determining what steps we need to take to keep the family safe,” Williams said.

Though Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty, his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbely, face four counts of involuntary manslaughter each for their roles in their son’s spiral. Prosecutors say his father purchased the 15-year-old a gun for Christmas, and his mother posted about the gift on Facebook.

Prosecutors also say James and Jennifer attended a meeting with Ethan and school counselors the day he shot up Oxford High School but refused to take him home. He opened fire shortly afterward.

Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling were killed in the November 2021 shooting, while six students and a teacher were wounded.