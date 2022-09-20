Michigan cops nab suspected robber accused of helping steal dozens of guns after he brags to friend

A suspected Michigan robber accused of helping steal dozens of firearms was nabbed by authorities after the man reportedly bragged about being on the news for the crimes and showed photos of guns to a friend who ultimately reported him to authorities.

Police arrested Keondrick Rayford earlier this month after a string of robberies in Dearborn Heights and Westland, Michigan. Rayford admitted to participating in two separate robberies at the same pawn shop, which together resulted in ​​50 guns being stolen, according to Fox 2.

Four robberies were carried out across Sept. 11 and 12 in Westland and Dearborn Heights, Michigan, where suspects stole at least 76 firearms and multiple bottles of alcohol, Click on Detroit reported.

In one of the robberies on Sept. 11, the suspects drove a stolen Kia SUV through the front of Freedom Holster Gun Shop, and seven suspects ran into the store. They managed to steal at least 50 guns from the store in less than a minute, Click on Detroit reported.

About 30 minutes later, two suspects broke into a CVS and stole bottles of liquor. Authorities determined at least one of the men involved in the CVS robbery was also involved in the gun shop heist based on him wearing what appeared to be the same clothing in surveillance footage.

At roughly the same time as the CVS robbery, another stolen car – this time a Dodge Journey – smashed through the front of CC Coins Jewelry and Loan. Three suspects managed to get away with 22 guns in that incident. Authorities say at least one of the three suspects was also involved in the gun store robbery based on comparing surveillance footage and clothing the suspects were wearing.

The following day, at about 12:15 a.m., CC Coins Jewelry and Loan was again targeted. Another stolen car crashed through the store, and three men took “multiple firearms.” They left the establishment, only to return to take more guns.

An agent with the ATF investigated the string of robberies and determined that the same group of suspects carried out the heists, Click on Detroit reported. The agent noted that the robberies were carried out in similar fashion, some suspects were wearing the same clothing in the different incidents, and the stores were within miles of each other.

Surveillance footage of the incidents was soon posted by the Dearborn Heights Police Department, as well as shown on the news. Authorities also alerted the public that the ATF was offering an up to $20,000 reward for any tips on the suspects.

A friend of suspect Keondrick Rayford said he saw the footage of the robberies and could match his friend’s clothing to what he was wearing when he visited his home on the night of Sept. 11. He wanted to cooperate with police for reward money, Click on Detroit reported, citing authorities.

Keondrick Rayford reportedly shared a link to a news article about the heists with his friend and sent him a photo of a gun that matched the description of a gun stolen from the pawn shop. Police arrested Keondrick Rayford, as well as his brother Kendrick Rayford, on Sept. 13, according to Fox 2.

Keondrick Rayford confessed to the C&C robberies. His brother said he was not involved with the heists, but admitted to taking photos of the guns to help move them from his brother’s possession, Fox 2 reported, citing a federal court filing.

Brandon Carter, who is accused of acting as a getaway driver for the CC Coins Jewelry and Loan heist, was also arrested and admitted to being at both of the thefts at the pawn shop, according to the criminal complaint. His brother, Damond “Turk” Jordan Jr., was also arrested and accused of helping sell the stolen guns.

Authorities say there is probable cause to charge Keondrick Rayford and Carter for theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee and knowingly possessing stolen firearms. Officials said there is also probable cause to charge Kendrick Rayford and Jordan for knowingly possessing stolen firearms, Click on Detroit reported Tuesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Dearborn Heights Police Department on Tuesday inquiring if any of the other suspects in the cases have been arrested.

Dearborn Heights and Westland are located approximately 20 minutes from the city of Detroit.