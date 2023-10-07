Michigan father charged with child abuse after son, 8, accidentally shoots himself in head with his gun

A Michigan man was charged with child abuse this week after his 8-year-old son allegedly found his unsecured gun in their home and accidentally shot himself in the head.

In court Friday, state 36th District Court Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath said that Kayvon Barrett waited 10 minutes to call 911 after the shooting at his Detroit home.

“Calls to 911 were delayed by 10 minutes,” Ramsey-Heath said, according to FOX 2 Detroit. “The adults around were more concerned with their own problems.”

A prosecutor said the boy’s mother urged Barrett, “You need to call 911, or I’m going to call 911,” FOX 2 reported.

“I honestly blame everyone in this house for not being more observant of weapons that could hurt children,” the prosecutor added.

Barrett was charged with four counts of second-degree child abuse.

The boy has undergone surgery since the shooting Tuesday, and remains in critical condition.

Ramsey-Heath said Barrett has been visited by Child Protective Services more than once going back five years.

“There were findings of physical neglect and physical abuse,” she said despite Barrett not having any convictions. “The argument this resulted from neglect doesn’t make me real comfortable he’s not a danger to the children.”

Other children were in the home at the time of the shooting, prosecutors reportedly said.

Barrett’s attorney said more investigation is needed, and said he believes that more than one adult had a gun in the home at the time of the shooting.

His bond has been set at $100,000, and if he bonds out he will be required to wear an ankle monitor and cannot have contact with children.