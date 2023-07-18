Michigan girl burned with acid in playground attack, 12-year-old girl charged

Michigan prosecutors have charged a 12-year-old girl for allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground, leaving her with chemical burns on her body.

Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Kym Worthy announced the unidentified suspect is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision-making can have lifelong effects on others,” Worthy said in a statement about the July 9 attack. “There is no excuse for this.”

In a GoFundMe created by Dominique Summers, she said her daughter, Deaira Summers, was at a local park with her siblings and cousins when there was an altercation between the attacker and one of her cousins.

The substance came from the attacker’s mother, she said.

“Her mother met her in the park and gave her the chemical to throw on the kids, and she told the kids that’s what they get for messing with her daughter,” she told Fox Detroit.

Everyone was unharmed except for the 11-year-old, who had smoke coming off of her body.

“Holes were coming in her clothes,” she said.

The child was rushed to a hospital with severe burns. After the check-up, she learned she had second and third-degree burns on her back.

“Two seconds after it hit me, it started burning, Deaira told the news outlet.

Her mother said Deaira has had trouble sleeping since the attack and has hardly eaten. The Detroit Public Schools Community District was investigating the incident because the attack happened on school district property.

“The incident did not involve our employees or was it connected to a District or school event,” the district said. “This is a community matter involving two families that do not both attend our school district or the school.”

The girl charged in the case was ordered not to contact Deaire or any witnesses. She is excepted to appear in court on Tuesday.