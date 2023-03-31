Michigan lands 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis for 2024

Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis has committed to the University of Michigan.

Davis is the No. 28 overall prospect for the Class of 2024 and the second-ranked quarterback.

The junior threw for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns last season, leading Providence Day School to a 12-1 record and the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Division I title. He was also named the MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year.

Davis picked Ann Arbor over Penn State, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The quarterback had been recruited since he was 13, including by Alabama and Georgia.

“I had a lot of schools that were heavily recruiting me, and I’m a big relationship guy, so it was hard to narrow that list down and tell people no, but I prayed on it and asked for guidance,” Davis said. “I asked for signs and all the signs pointed to Michigan, and I’m happy with my decision. I’m ready to get there to work and earn the starting job and lead them to a national championship.”

“If you graduate with a degree from Michigan, you’re almost set for success,” Davis added. “My mom and dad have always been ‘No books, no ball’ and education tops the charts in their mind.”

Davis will likely be the successor to J.J. McCarthy, who can enter the NFL Draft enter this season.

The Wolverines made their second-straight College Football Playoff this season, but they lost in the Fiesta Bowl to No. 3 TCU, 51-45. It was their lone loss of the season in 14 games.