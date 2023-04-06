Michigan man charged with impersonating police after pulling over actual cop

A Michigan man man was caught red-handed after he was seen flashing red and blue police lights and impersonating a police officer by attempting to pull over a real police officer in a fake traffic stop.

Christian Katan Mansoor, 18, of Macomb Township was darting around in a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights on Monday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Around 11 p.m., Mansoor allegedly pulled up behind an off-duty Waterford Township police officer in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Police said he was allegedly attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

The off-duty officer said that Mansoor previously passed her, and she was suspicious when he pulled her over. After introducing herself, she asked Mansoor what precinct he worked for and his identification.

According to officials, Mansoor claimed that he was a Detroit police officer with the 12th. precinct, and told the off-duty police officer that he needed to retrieve his identification from his vehicle.

The man had evidently had no intention of returning with his ID.

Mansoor reportedly drove away, but the off-duty officer continued the chase, following him to a trailer park in Shelby Township.

Deputies later found the vehicle and Mansoor, who was switching license plates to another BMW he owned, according to the release. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

He was charged with a misdemeanor and arraigned in 52-3 District Court. Police said that he was released on a $5,000 bond.

“Individuals that pose as police officers present a threat to the public and undermine legitimate law enforcement.” Oakland County Sheriff’s Office’s Michael Bouchard said. “Thankfully, this individual was caught and is being held accountable for the incident.”

Bouchard said that this may not have been the first time Mansoor impersonated an officer and asked locals to contact the Oaklad County Sheriff’s Office if they were involved in a similar incident.