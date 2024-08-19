Michigan Man Found with Drugs at Phish Mondegreen Festival in Dover

Delaware State Police report that a Michigan man was arrested on Saturday at the Phish Mondegreen Festival in Dover on drug charges. Police say troopers on duty at the festival were alerted by security when 41 year old Douglas Gallagher of Ann Arbor, Michigan fled from a security checkpoint after drugs were found in his vehicle during a routine search. When Gallagher returned to the checkpoint he was arrested. Further investigation led police to a nearby campsite where Gallagher his a small plastic container after he ran off – the container held a variety of drugs – including LSD, ketamine and MDMA. Police seized multiple drugs while searching Gallagher’s vehicle.

Approximately 46.10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Approximately 1.18 grams of MDMA

Approximately 2.24 grams of ketamine

Approximately 19 tabs of LSD

Approximately 42.46 grams of marijuana

Approximately 21 MDMA pills

Small plastic container containing suspected THC gummies

Distribution/packaging materials

Gallagher was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possess Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity

Possess Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone – 3 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gallagher was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released after posting a $5,250 secured bond.