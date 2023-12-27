Michigan man killed by police after opening fire in suburban Detroit

A man who reportedly fired a gun at people and vehicles following a traffic crash Tuesday morning has been fatally shot by a police officer in suburban Detroit.

State police said the man exited his vehicle about 9 a.m. at an intersection in Garden City after colliding with another vehicle.

He shot a person who approached to offer help and then fired shots at several other vehicles, police said.

He was confronted and shot by a Garden City officer.

The man’s name was not immediately released. Police said he was 37 and lived in Hamtramck, an enclave of Detroit. Garden City is west of Detroit.

The person shot by the man and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were listed in stable condition at a hospital.