Michigan police officer pulls driver from fiery SUV after deadly high-speed crash: video

A Michigan police officer along with bystanders are being praised for rescuing an unconscious driver from a fiery crash.

“At the end of the day, it’s just me doing my job like any other officer would,” Southfield Police Officer Patrick McCormick said.

In a press conference, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said that a driver of a red Ford Edge was speeding when they ran a red light around 11:30 p.m. in Southfield, Michigan and hit a silver Ford Edge.

The red Edge burst into flames, trapping the driver.

TENNESSEE POLICE FATALLY SHOOT ARMED MAN WHO POINTED GUN AT OFFICERS

McCormick’s body camera shows the dramatic footage of the police officer quickly jumping from his police cruiser and running to grab a fire extinguisher. McCormick said that resident Mister Jackson ran from the scene and grabbed a fire extinguisher from a nearby gas station to assist the first responders.

McCormick sprayed down the red Ford Edge with the extinguisher before opening the door and pulling the victim out of the car that was engulfed in flames. He can be heard on camera coughing from the smoke as he pulled out the victim.

“I just did what any other officer would have done,” McCormick said. “I saw a person in need of help and all I could think about doing is to try to get to him and to pull them out of the car as fast as I could so that I can give him some chance in life.”

Once the victim was pulled out of the vehicle, Barren said that bystanders used their clothing and fire extinguishers to smolder the victim, who was on fire.

MICHIGAN BUILDING EXPLOSIONS BURN TRACTOR STORAGE FACILITY TO GROUND: VIDEO

Following the crash, the drivers of the red and silver Ford Edges were taken to the hospital. The passenger of the red Ford Edge died on Sunday, March 12 at the Detroit Medical Center Sinai Grace Hospital. In the press conference, Barren said that the exact cause of the victim’s death is not known at this time, but he did suffer smoke inhalation.

The driver of the silver Edge is in stable condition at the hospital.

McCormick was awarded the Southfield Fire Chief’s award for putting his life on the line to save another and the Southfield Police challenge coin, a badge awarded for excellence.

“His (McCormick’s) actions that day… showed above and beyond the call of duty,” Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said. “I’m sure he didn’t sign on to fight fires or to deal with fire incidents, but because of his actions that night, you gave this citizen a chance for recovery.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Southfield Police and Fire departments wrote down the names and contact information of some of the citizens who helped in the emergency. They plan on having an award ceremony to honor those who assisted.