Michigan police say 2 troopers shot, barricaded gunman arrested in Detroit

Two Michigan State Police troopers were shot and a barricaded gunman was arrested on Detroit’s west side on Friday night.

The incident happened near Outer Drive in Detroit, and police chief James White said that the troopers injured were serving a search warrant at the time of the shooting, according to FOX 2.

White said that the troopers suffered injuries that are likely non-fatal. The suspect was also shot during an exchange of gunfire with police, but will also likely survive his injuries.

“The suspect is in custody and is in fact, wounded,” Detroit Police Chief White said. “It appears that through the exchange of gunfire earlier, he was struck. He is now in custody without further incident.”

MICHIGAN’S DEMOCRATIC-LED HOUSE APPROVES REPEAL OF ‘RIGHT-TO-WORK’ LAW

White added that there were two people possibly related to the gunman inside the residence, who were both not injured and taken into custody.

White described the gunman as “violent.”

MICHIGAN JUDGE RULES OXFORD SCHOOLS, STAFF CANNOT BE SUED OVER 2021 ETHAN CRUMBLEY MASS SHOOTING

“A very violent night and difficult situation, it was the best outcome we could have hoped for,” White said. “They were serving a search warrant with our Fugitive Apprehension Team. At some point the suspect became violent and started firing at officers and they returned fire.”

He said that one trooper was wounded in the gunfire three times, while the other was wounded once.

“I had the privilege of talking to the two heroes before I got here because they were able to talk. We shared some laughs and I talked to their colonel we couldn’t get past the fact that two officers were shot just trying to do their job. This is a very difficult time for law enforcement,” White said.