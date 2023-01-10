Michigan police say missing girl ‘endangered,’ allegedly taken by estranged dad

Police in Michigan issued an “endangered missing” alert for a 4-year-old girl after she was allegedly taken by her noncustodial father.

Michigan State Police say that Lilliana Nardini is believed to be with her noncustodial father Erik Nardini, 46, and was last seen in Marysville, Michigan at a Burger King.

Marysville police said Erik Nardini was recently served with a court order stating that he had to turn Lilliana over to her mother. After Erik Nardini was served with the court order, police said he told the mother “she would never see the child again.”

While officials said the two were in a 2020 Chevy Silverado Burgundy or 2018 Chevy Silverado Charcoal, Marysville Police Deputy Chief Edward Gerrow told Fox News Digital that Erik Nardini and his 4-year-old daughter are now in a silver 2003 Ford Taurus with license plate number EKT-6624.

MISSING MADALINA COJOCARI: INVESTIGATORS ISSUED SEARCH WARRANTS FOR MISSING 11-YEAR-OLD’S HOME, PHONE RECORDS

Police said the car was last seen in Toledo, Ohio, nearly two hours away from Marysville, Michigan.

Lilliana Nardini is 3’ and 30lbs, according to police.

Gerrow said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been made aware of the situation.

MISSING MADALINA COJOCARI: POLICE SEEK INFORMATION ON MOTHER, TOYOTA PRUIS

Police are asking the public to call Marysville police at 810-364-6300 or 911 if they see the pair or cars.