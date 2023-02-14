Michigan State shooting: Doctor breaks down in tears describing response

A doctor broke down in tears while providing updates on the five wounded victims of Monday’s mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus on Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place inside an academic hall and left three people dead. The gunman, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound off the university’s campus. Police said he was not affiliated with the university.

Dr. Denny Martin, the acting president and chief medical officer for E.W. Sparrow Hospital, gave an update on the victims’ status during Tuesday morning’s press briefing featuring Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and police and local officials.

Martin said five individuals were brought to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, from the university’s East Lansing campus on Monday evening. Four required surgeries and one did not.

All five individuals remain in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

“This is something we talked about this morning that we practice for very often but never want to have to do, and we did it amazing as well” Martin said, becoming emotional as he thanked the first responders and medical staff.

“We can’t forget we had general surgeons and cardiothoracic surgeons, neurosurgeons who didn’t get a lot of sleep last night,” he continued through sobs. “So many people that just came in, we received a lot of texts that were just, you know, ‘I’m on my way,’ — just with people showing up where they needed to be. It was a sad but very proud night for all of us here.”

Michigan State University Police Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said Tuesday investigators were still working to determine the place or hometown residence for the suspect.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.