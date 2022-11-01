Michigan State suspends four more football players following tunnel incident with Michigan

Four more Michigan State football players have been suspended after a heated altercation with the Michigan football team Saturday in Ann Arbor.

In a statement Sunday night, the Spartans announced they had suspended Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young, effective immediately. Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright have since been added to the suspensions after team officials continue to look at “the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations.”

“Michigan State University athletics and the football program are committed to the highest level of sportsmanship. As we continue to gather and review electronic evidence of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright. The suspensions are effective immediately.

“We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel and the Spartan community is our number one priority. Thank you for your continued collaboration and support as we move forward.”

The most notable of the four most recent suspended players is Windmon, who is a key defensive player as a senior linebacker who has 5½ sacks and 10½ tackles for loss in eight games this season. It’s his first with Michigan State after transferring from UNLV, where he spent three seasons.

Wright is also a four-year Spartan with 14 total tackles and one sack on the season. Jones, a freshman, and White, a redshirt junior, are both cornerbacks for the Spartans.

As with its first suspension statement, the university did not elaborate on the roles the four players had in the altercation or the length of their suspensions.

In videos that have cast an ugly light on what happened at “The Big House,” it appeared that Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows, a defensive back for the Wolverines, was roughed up in the tunnel by at least three Spartans players, who were pushing, punching and kicking him in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.

Gemon Green was identified as the second player attacked by Spartan players in a separate incident. Green’s father told ESPN he’s seeking legal action against the players, as his son was hit with a helmet and struck in the face, back and shoulder. Harbaugh noted that Green may have a broken nose.

Harbaugh said Monday he expects criminal charges will be filed. He said Green was hit first and McBurrows was attacked while trying to break up the fight.

Harbaugh wants “serious consequences” for those involved.

“What happened in the tunnel was egregious,” Harbaugh said. “Sickening to watch the videos, the ones that are on social media right now. Also, the ABC tunnel cam, it’s a higher elevation, it shows much more of what took place.

“There needs to be accountability. There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can’t imagine this won’t result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. And it’s clear what transpired. It seems very open and shut.”

An investigation is underway by Michigan State University Police and Michigan’s athletic department and football program, University of Michigan Deputy Chief of Police Melissa Overton said.

“Situations like these, and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously,” Overton said.

