Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr discharged from hospital after shooting: ‘We gone be good appreciate yall’

Michigan State basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg during a holiday break visit to his hometown, his father announced on Christmas Eve.

“Jr is doing really good . Discharged and headed home,” the elder Fears wrote in a social media post. The Michigan State freshman’s father also shared a video of his son using crutches to help him move around.

The shooting happened near Joliet, Illinois, either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. In a statement released Saturday, MSU coach Tom Izzo said Fears underwent surgery.

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably,” Izzo said in a statement. “While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

According to ESPN, Fears was at home with a group of unidentified friends when a suspect armed with a handgun allegedly entered and began firing.

In a statement obtained by ESPN, police said an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old woman were both injured in a shooting. Authorities also said the male was wounded in the thigh, while the woman had a wound to the pelvis. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police continue to search for the suspect, and the motive remains unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

Fears later took to social media and expressed appreciation for the support he has received over the past couple of days. “Minor setback we gone be good appreciate yall” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Fears had a career-high 10 assists off the bench in Thursday’s game against Stony Brook. The Spartans are off for the next several days until they face Indiana State in East Lansing on Dec. 30.

Fears was a McDonald’s All-American and a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He has appeared in all 12 of MSU’s games this season. The 18-year-old is averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 assists per game.

