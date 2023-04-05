Michigan store employee assaulted with frozen fish: Police

A 60-year-old man was charged after allegedly using a frozen fish as a weapon during an altercation at a local Michigan fish counter, officials say.

The Warren Police Department said on April 2 at approximately 7:15 p.m., at Desi Fruit Market in Warren, the suspect, MD Jobul Hussain, became angry with a store clerk after being told the fish counter closed at 7 p.m. due to Ramadan.

After arguing with an employee about the store’s special Ramadan hours, Hussain allegedly picked up a four-pound frozen fish and began whacking the employee in the head with the herring.

“The suspect then allegedly assaulted the clerk on the head with a four-pound frozen hilsa fish,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a news release. “The hilsa fish is a kind of herring.”

The employee had to be taken to the hospital following the incident.

Hussain was arrested on a misdemeanor aggravated assault charge. He was arraigned Monday in Warren 37th District Court on a charge of aggravated assault, a one-year misdemeanor.

A judge set Hussain’s bond at $5,000, and scheduled his next court date for April 27. Court records said he posted the bond and was released.

“I never thought I’d have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted. A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head,” Lucido said.