Michigan woman allegedly stabbed and attempted to drown 2-year-old daughter: police

An Albion, Michigan mother is in custody after allegedly stabbing her 2-year-old daughter multiple times and attempting to drown her, police said.

The Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Saturday in which children could be heard screaming and asking for help.

When the officers arrived, they kicked in a locked door and found a 35-year-old woman holding a 2-year-old underwater in the bathtub, ADPS officials said in a press release.

An officer grabbed the child from the woman and quickly began administering CPR, successfully reviving the toddler after a few quick breaths.

Deputies detained the woman, and after a preliminary investigation discovered she is the mother of four children living in the house.

Police said the 2-year-old girl had stab wounds in the chest and throat, and the woman’s 4-year-old son had cuts. Investigators also said they believe the 2-year-old and 4-year-old ingested cleaning fluid.

The woman’s 15-year-old, who made the initial 911 call, and an 8-year-old did not appear to have injuries, police said.

The mother, police added, may have ingested cleaning fluid also.

The two youngest children were taken to a hospital in Jackson before being flown to Ann Arbor, and both were listed in stable condition.

ADPS Chief Scott Kipp commended the responding law enforcement officials from his department and from the sheriff’s office for their quick actions that helped save the 2-year-old child.