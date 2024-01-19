Michigan’s Blake Corum says Jim Harbaugh ‘has the formula’ to win amid NFL rumors: ‘He’s gonna win’

Jim Harbaugh seems like he may return to the NFL.

The 60-year-old has interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons just a week after winning the national championship.

It’s not the first time Harbaugh has flirted with a return to the NFL. He spoke to at least one NFL team each of the last two offseasons but opted to remain at the University of Michigan.

Harbaugh met with Panthers owner David Tepper last offseason. He also met with the Minnesota Vikings but said that would be a “one-time thing.” He even said last year would be the last time he would seek an NFL coaching gig.

But that’s not the case.

And if Harbaugh wants to add any references to his resume, he’s got Michigan running back Blake Corum in his corner.

“His future, wherever he goes, whether he stays or leaves, he’s gonna win,” Corum told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “He has the formula. He’s done it everywhere he’s been on — Stanford, 49ers, Michigan. You name it, Coach Harbaugh knows how to win. Wherever he goes, whether that’s staying at Michigan or going to the league, he’s gonna win. … He’s such a great coach.”

Corum also seemed to hint he and Harbaugh have spoken about the coach’s future and options before.

“I’ve said this before, ‘You’re such a great coach. Everyone wants you. So, you just have to make the right decision for you.’ So, I support whatever decision he does make.”

When Corum was asked if he agreed with Harbaugh’s former quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s assessment that “Harbaugh is the one coach you call when you want to compete for a championship,” he replied, “100%.”

Almost immediately upon winning the national championship earlier this week, he was asked what’s next, a question he dismissed swiftly.

“I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that?” Harbaugh said after the game. “Does it always have to be, ‘What’s next, what’s the future?’”

Harbaugh left the NFL for Michigan in 2015. The Niners were Harbaugh’s first, and still only, NFL head coaching gig.

